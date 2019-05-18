Golf tournament benefits Savannah family fighting for son’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Golfers hit the links Saturday morning to help a local family fighting to give their son a second chance at life.

Wilmington Island Wishes, a volunteer relief organization, held their annual golf tournament over at the Club at Savannah Harbor.

This year, the group is giving back to the family of Taylor Kortes, who has been in a coma since a tragic truck crash last November in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old works in the film industry and was driving a truck when it toppled and fell from an overpass. He broke nearly 20 bones and suffered from multiple other injuries.

Days later, his family says negligence at the first hospital he was taken to resulted in a coma.

Kortes’ family is based on Wilmington Island and has been traveling back and forth between Georgia and California since the crash, all while dealing with mounting medical bills.

His mother, Karla Noonan, says at this rate, her son’s life will cost in the millions each year.

“We have certainly learned that insurance is for the healthy and wealthy, she said. “It’s appalling that the almighty dollar trumps human life.”

As they work out the details, finding a treatment plan that their insurance company will approve, the family is asking anyone who can help to donate to their cause online or show up for fundraising events like the golf tournament.

“If we can get the donations, since insurance isn’t paying, we can help restart a life for him — get him the life saving treatment he needs,” Noonan explained.

To learn more about Kortes’ story or to donate, visit his GoFundMe page here.