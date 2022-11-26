RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fundraiser to help the family of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks has already surpassed its $25,000 goal, according to the GoFundMe page on Friday.

Hailey was killed Saturday during the Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas Parade after a pickup truck that was pulling a float hit her. Hailey was in the parade as part of a dance troupe.

Erika Parker, of Fuquay-Varina, organized the fundraiser not only to support her family but to “allow them to establish a non-profit organization in Hailey’s honor with the goal of carrying out her legacy,” the page stated.

The driver of the pickup truck, 20-year-old Landon C. Glass, of Goode, Va., has been charged with:

Misdemeanor death by motor vehicle;

Careless and reckless driving;

Improper equipment;

Unsafe movement;

Carrying a firearm in a parade.

Another GoFundMe was started Thursday by Austin Ferrell of Toldeo, Ohio, because “we thought this would help the family of the young girl with a nice funeral and also help Landens family with lawyer cost[s].”

As of 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, it has raised $3,000 of its $10,000 goal.