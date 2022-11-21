SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It is time to gobble this forecast up!! This is a big holiday week with our eyes all on the big feast we will be enjoying on Thursday. Here is a break down of your weather forecast from the biggest travel day of the year through Black Friday.

Big Travel Day Wednesday

We start off the day with lingering morning showers from a coastal trough moving away from us. Throughout the day, clouds will gradually clear and we will end the day with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures remain seasonably cool from start to finish. Morning lows will be near 50 degrees and Wednesday’s high temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

With this being one of the biggest travel days of the year, here is a look at what the rest of the country will be dealing with. High pressure dominates much of the eastern United States with showers possible from here into Florida. Further west, a cold front is slowly starting to take shape and clouds will be increasing through Texas. Along our west coast, high pressure remains in control with mainly quiet weather.

Thanksgiving

For Thanksgiving, that coastal trough heads back our way ahead of a cold front that will arrive late Thursday night into Friday. The weak coastal trough will give increasing cloud cover through out the day with a stray shower working towards the coast. The highest chance of rain moves in throughout the night. Isolated showers will be possible in the evening. Temperatures remain around 50 degrees in the morning and in the upper 60s for highs. Temperatures in the evening will be cooling into the low 60s.

UNITED STATES: High pressure moves to our north and keeps much of the east coast dry. An advancing cold front will swing through the middle of the country throughout the day Thursday with rain showers along it. High pressure builds in from the northwest for our west coast neighbors.

Black Friday

Black Friday will start off with steadier rain as showers increase through the day along a slow-moving cold front. It won’t be a washout, but if you are planning on getting those good sales, then make sure you take an umbrella or a rain jacket with you. If you forget one, I’m sure you can find a great deal on one! Temperatures will be in the low 50s to start the day. Highs remain seasonably cool in the mid 60s.

UNITED STATES: Along the southeastern/east coast, rain showers will be possible along a cold front. Much of the western US will be dominated by high pressure. This will lead to mainly quiet weather with occasional showers for the northwest.