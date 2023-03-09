COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Buster Murdaugh’s girlfriend says the media is giving the couple more trouble.

Just days after a first report to Sheriff’s was filed, Brooklyn White made a second complaint saying that reporters’ behavior has become “increasingly unsettling and frightening to her.”

A copy of the report has been included below:

White says in addition to at least one youtube personality following she and buster, other reporters have been going “door to door” near their Hilton Head Island home attempting to gather information from neighbors.