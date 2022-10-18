SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Girl Scouts of Historic Savannah is inviting Girl Scouts (brownies and juniors) and students in grades 2nd to 5th grade to join them in getting ready for the holidays at the North Pole Lights on Sunday, December 4.

Attendees will learn how to build an electrical circuit as they create a light-up card for a friend or family member.

The Girl Scout Shop will be open during this event and badges are included. Troop Leader or parent supervision is required for those attending the program.

The event will be located at the GIRL Center from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. To register for the event, click here. The registration deadline is November 28.

Girls in grades kindergarten through 12th grade are also invited to become members of the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

“Girl Scouts has always been an exciting way for girls to learn new skills, make friends, and help their communities, but there are incredible new ways for girls to engage in Girl Scouts.” said Maggie Reimer, Multimedia Communications Manager at Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.

She continued, “In the last 10 years, Girl Scouts has expanded their financial literacy badge work, created new opportunities for STEM career readiness, more high-adventure outdoor activities, added new flavors of cookies (like the Lemon-Ups and Adventurefuls), and proven across the board that Girl Scouts is for every girl.”

Reimer said there are Girl Scout troops in most areas of Savannah and those interested in joining a troop can call 888-689-1912 or click here to find a troop in your area.