SAVANNAH, Ga. (WDTN/WSAV) — Girl Scout cookie season is only a few months away, but two changes by the organization are not going unnoticed.

Chapters of Girl Scouts of America in Massachusetts and New York have already said that boxes will be sold for $6. The price increase is $1 more than last year.

The organization claims a rise in food production, labor and transportation costs as the reasons behind the price hike.

According to “TODAY,” a representative from the organization said the organization has also removed the beloved Raspberry Rally cookie from its lineup of offerings.

The cookie flavor won’t be available during the upcoming Girl Scout cookie season, which typically takes place between January and April.

The Raspberry Rally was introduced as the “sister” cookie to the iconic Thin Mints, a mint-flavored chocolate-covered cookie. The fruity version consisted of a raspberry-flavored cookie that was also covered in chocolate like the Thin Mints.

The Raspberry Rallies quickly sold out soon after its online release earlier this year, which prompted sellers on eBay to sell the popular cookie with prices ranging from $4 to $330.

“If you’re buying these cookies at a huge markup, you could and should instead be using that money to support girls by buying other varieties or supporting the program in other ways,” the Girl Scouts said in a statement to “TODAY” regarding the issue.

Raspberry Rallies aren’t the only Girl Scout cookies to be discontinued; other flavors like Thanks-A-Lots or Double Dutch have also been removed in recent years, according to Mashed.

The Girl Scouts list the following cookies that the organization now offers on its website (some of the cookies have different names around the country because of different producers):

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel deLites / Samoas

Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Girl Scout S’mores

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Thin Mints

Toast-Yay!

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

While Girl Scout cookie season normally begins in January, a date has yet to be announced by the organization.