‘Giant step forward’: Restoration of DACA lays out importance of Georgia Senate runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Following a long-awaited ruling, the future now appears to be brighter for thousands of undocumented immigrants.

On Friday, United States District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis ordered the full restoration of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Beginning next week, immigrants can once again submit applications for the Obama-era program.

Catalina Garcia-Quick, CEO of First City Political Group, says the decision is a giant step forward.

“This is a huge opportunity for young people, not only in Chatham County, but across the country, who have in a way almost been unnecessarily criminalized because of the deeds of their parents,” said Garcia-Quick.

The Chatham County Democratic Committee volunteer member says the impact of this ruling is also personal, as some out-of-state friends have been directly impacted by DACA.

“They shouldn’t be criminalized for something they had no control over,” she told WSAV News 3, adding that the lack of education surrounding the DACA program and the country’s immigration process has contributed to the unfair criminalization of these immigrants.

Garcia-Quick says the DACA ruling is a major reason why Georgia’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections are so crucial.

“If Georgia doesn’t flip the Senate and these two Democratic candidates aren’t elected, then it’s going to be a stonewall in the Senate moving forward,” she said.

While she hopes that’s not the case, Garcia-Quick adds that it’s not a Democratic or Republican issue — but a human one.

“These are children, they didn’t do anything wrong, they’ve contributed to society, they are Americans by culture and they deserve every right to be here,” she said.

With the voter registration deadline quickly approaching on Dec. 7 and early voting starting on Dec. 14, she says it’s crucial voters plan a way to vote in the runoff.

“Georgia voters have the opportunity to decide the future of our nation, not only as it relates to DACA and our nation’s Dreamers, but for health care, clean energy, criminal justice reform and so much more,” Garcia-Quick said.