You can watch the special by clicking here.

(NewsNation Now) — NewsNation Prime will debut its second Gabby Petito special report Thursday night, this time focusing on what happened in her final days and the impact her case has made on investigations around the country.

Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming.

Petito was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. A Teton County coroner said earlier this month that Petito died by strangulation three to four weeks before her body was found

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who’s been covering the story for more than six weeks, will report from Wyoming after spending part of this week in Utah visiting places Petito was and speaking to people there about her case. He’ll share what we know about her last days.

NewsNation’s Rich McHugh will look into the cases that were impacted by the searches for Petito and Laundrie. He’ll highlight the discoveries made in other cases thanks to tips that were called in by people investigating Petito’s death.

Entin will also dive deeper into the deaths of a Utah couple, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner. They were found shot to death within miles of where witnesses saw Laundrie and Petito argue, and told friends they were worried about a “creepy” man who was near their campsite. Police have ruled out any connection to Petito or Laundrie, but a private investigator is not convinced.

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a former FBI agent, will also answer viewer questions about where the Petito case stands.