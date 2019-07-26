Bluffton’s Lutzie 43 Road Race raising awareness about distracted driving

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Next Saturday is your chance to lace up your running shoes and raise awareness about distracted driving.

The Lutzie 43 Road Race is set for Aug. 3 in Blufton. It’s being held in conjunction with the Lutzie 43 Foundation, which honors Phillip Lutzen-Kirch, a former Auburn Football player who was killed in a crash back in 2014.

Organizers, including the Bluffton Police Department, hope the event will bring awareness about the dangers of distracted driving.

“Maybe they have never heard of Lutzie 43 but their neighbor is running it and it starts a conversation down there,” said Community Relations Manager Joy Nelson with Bluffton Police, adding “That’s what we want, we want the conversations to start with everyone about distracted driving. What should you do, why is distracted driving so dangerous?”

Saturday, runners will head from Old Town Bluffton to Oyster Factory Park.

Those who can’t make it out can join a virtual race online. Visit here to register and RSVP on Facebook.