Georgia’s Red Cross prepares for Hurricane Isaias

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)—As Hurricane Isaias moves up the East Coast this weekend, Georgia’s Red Cross has trained volunteers and pre-positioned shelter and relief supplies in case people need help.

Georgians living in coastal areas should take steps now to prepare for heavy rain, strong winds and potential flooding, power outages, and possible damage to property.

Georgia’s Red Cross advises community members to:

Check your emergency kit. Have supplies, including food, water, and medications for at least two weeks. Secure all critical documents. Have cash on hand.

Download the free Red Cross Emergency App for access to real-time storm information and safety tips. The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps. You can also text the word EMERGENCY to 90999.

Have access to community notifications so that you can monitor changing conditions and receive instructions from local officials, even during a power outage. Always follow the directions of your state and local authorities.

Fill your car’s gas tank in case an evacuation notice is issued.

Don’t forget your pets. Bring them indoors and maintain direct control of them. Prepare an emergency kit for your pets, including sturdy leashes or pet carriers, food and water, bowls, cat litter and pan, and photos of you with your pet in case they get lost.

Before the storm hits, find a place to store outside items such as lawn furniture, toys, gardening tools, and trash cans to prevent them from being moved by high winds and possibly hurting someone.

Protect windows with permanent storm shutters or invest in one-half inch marine plywood that is pre-cut to fit your doors and windows.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts to prevent flooding and unnecessary pressure on the awnings.

Flooding safety:

If flooding starts to occur, move to higher ground or stay on high ground. Evacuate if directed. Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters.

Sheltering:

If you’re not in an area that is recommended for evacuation, you may decide to shelter in place in your home. In an emergency, however, you can find shelter information by visiting redcross.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

During this pandemic, the Red Cross has created new protocols, based on FEMA and CDC guidance, to help keep people safe in shelters, including guidelines for social distancing, face coverings and health screenings.

Anyone who plans to stay in a shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene and sanitation supplies, face coverings, other comfort items, and important documents.

Don’t forget to bring any special items for children, such as diapers, formula, and toys, or for family members who have unique needs.