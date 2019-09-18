Georgia’s graduation rate continues to rise; SCCPSS surpasses state and national rates

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, Georgia’s high school graduation rate increased again in 2019, rising to 82 percent. The GaDOE says the state’s graduation rate has increased by 12 percentage points since 2012, with steady increases each year.

In 2019, 71 Georgia school districts recorded graduation rates at or above 90 percent. Twenty-four districts recorded rates at or above 95 percent.

This the first rate calculation since the state began using the adjusted cohort calculation now required by federal law.

How Georgia calculates its graduation rate:

Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:

The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by

The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class

Adjusted Cohort Rate Definition: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years, and subtracting any students who transfer out.

Georgia Graduation Rates – 2012 to 2019

2019 – 82.0 percent

2018 – 81.6 percent

2017 – 80.6 percent

2016 – 79.4 percent

2015 – 79.0 percent

2014 – 72.6 percent

2013 – 71.8 percent

2012 – 69.7 percent

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System improved its cohort graduation rate by more than a point over last year – rising from 86.6% to 87.8%. That number surpasses the state rate for the fifth year in a row.

Nearly all high schools in the District improved their cohort graduation rate over the previous year with the biggest increases coming at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High and New Hampstead High.

Eight of the District’s eleven high schools saw their graduation rate either rise or stay the same. Overall, SCCPSS 4-year cohort graduation rates range from 75.3% to 100%.

Two SCCPSS schools, out of only 15 in the state, had a 100% graduation rate. It is the fourth year in a row that Savannah Early College High has met that goal and the third year in a row that Woodville Tompkins Technical and Career High School has done so.



