SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend, Atlanta, the birthplace of the civil rights movement celebrated Juneteenth with parades, 5k runs, concerts and block parties.

Many Black Americans say Juneteenth is celebrated as their “Independence Day” more so than July 4th.

Juneteenth, a recent federal holiday, honors and celebrates the freeing of African American slaves more than 150 years ago.

“I would be hopefully regardless of race, creed, color as a day off but of reflection and celebration when we all became equal,” Alicia Hughes, Asst. Professor for the Center of Civil Rights for Emory University explained.

It was on June 19, back in 1865 when federal troops freed all enslaved slaves in Texas even though former president Abraham lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation 2 years earlier.

“For years now we have celebrated as our day of independence like our July 4th but to have the federal government make the acknowledgment of a holiday,” said Hughes.

This year, the ripple effects and remembrance ceremonies are being felt in Georgia. Activists at Hosea Feed the Hungry, which helps the homeless in Atlanta, say Juneteenth honors the lives of men and women who were enslaved and their struggles for freedom.

“We get two shots of our freedom of celebrating independence for many – July 4th and Juneteenth. When you talk about equality that’s freedom for everyone. That’s Juneteenth”

At the height of the Civil War in the 1860s, Georgia had nearly half a million slaves with nearly a third in Savannah, the state’s largest city then.