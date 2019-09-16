Georgia State Superintendent visits Savannah-Chatham Schools for Constitution Week

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Five schools in Savannah-Chatham County got a visit from the Georgia State Superintendent on Monday.

Superintendent Richard Woods was talking to classrooms at the start of Constitution Week to get feedback from students and teachers. He said he wants to learn what’s working and what needs to change in the schools but also guide students through their education.

His first stop on the tour was to Haven Elementary School. He spoke to a fourth grade class, usually the first year that students learn about important American documents. Superintendent Woods also presented students with Constitution booklets.

Superintendent Woods told News 3 that the graduation rate in Georgia is at an all-time high. He said he’s also excited for teachers to get a pay raise in October. $483 million of the 2020 Fiscal Year Budget will be directed to increase the base salary for certified teachers and employees by $3000. In addition, Woods said Governor Kemp has promised another $2000 for educators in the next few years.

SCCPSS said Superintendent Woods’ goal as State Superintendent is to make sure students are ready to learn, ready to live, and ready to lead. Woods told News 3, he also wants to take care of the ones who are putting students on that path.

“Our message and mission at the Department of Education are preparing our kids for life and career. We want to make sure that once they leave us, that wherever they go, they either continue their education process, which of course all things lead to a career. We want them to be very successful, but also doing some things to make sure they’re ready for life. I think it’s more than ABC’s, 123s, but what it takes to be a good citizen, and, of course, one of the things we’re talking about today is citizenship.” Richard Woods, Georgia State School Superintendent

For a list of other schools that the Superintendent visited, click here. Superintendent Woods’ stop at Hodge Elementary School is part of his visits to Family-Friendly Partnership Schools to view improvements in creating welcoming environments.