STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’ve been impacted by COVID-19, you know one of the hardest things to find was a COVID test.

Georgia Southern University is offering a quick and easy way to get a test at no cost. The university teamed up with the Georgia Department of Public Health to make it possible.

Sean Bear, public health administrator for health services, says this kiosk is something that was needed for the community.

Bear said, “As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we want to make sure that we’re meeting students and the community where they are,” said Bear. “We want to make sure we’re trying to get people back to their normal way of life, and bringing these kiosks about brings PCR testing to individuals right here in their community.”

The kiosk sits right on the Statesboro campus next to the bookstore, and it’s available for everyone — not just students and staff.

It’s a simple and easy test and results are sent straight to your phone or email.

“Our students are able to walk right up to the kiosk without an appointment, the community members are able to do the same thing. It really creates a different form of accessibility that really caters to the needs of our community,” Bear said.

De’Ondre Harris, who attends Georgia Southern, says before the kiosk was available, it was hard to find a test.

“It was honestly a process because I had to go through my doctor, one week for an appointment to be made to be seen,” Harris said. “Right here I can literally walk up, information literally in two seconds, have my box and take my COVID test and ready in two days.”

Kiosks are available on the Savannah (Student Union) and Hinesville (Memorial Drive entrance) campuses as well. To learn more, click the link below.

COVID-19 Testing | Health Services | Georgia Southern University