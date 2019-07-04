Georgia Southern University has a newly trained explosive detection K-9

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Campus life is a little safer for some students at Georgia Southern University. The school’s Statesboro campus now has an explosive detection K-9 again that’s also carrying a life-saving drug.

The explosive detection K-9’s name is Rocky. His handler Officer BJ McKellar said he recently completed training to become a K-9 and his job is to sniff out odors coming from explosive objects.

As part of the explosive detection, if Rocky sits by an object it means he’s possibly found something that shouldn’t be there.

” The main things that we would actually use them for are completing bomb sweeps of the stadium before Georgia Southern football games. We’ll do those like several hours right before,” Officer BJ McKellar said.

Rocky is the only explosive detection K-9 on the Statesboro campus. To make sure he’s always safe while sniffing around, an organization called “Protecting K-9 Heroes” gave him a Narcan device. The device can save a person or dog who is experiencing a drug overdose related to opioids.

“If we’re out on a search and we think we may have ingested it we can use it…You can just take it, put it in the nostril, and then spray it in there well,” McKellar said.

McKellar also noted Rocky’s newly learned skills won’t be exclusive to Eagle nation.

“I can also be called out to Bulloch County for anything like the Statesboro Police Department or Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office if they need assistance…He’s[Rocky] the only one in this county that’s an explosive trained K-9,” McKellar said.

Mckellar added the Narcan device hasn’t been used yet on any of the university’s campuses, but they’re glad that they’re prepared in case of an emergency.