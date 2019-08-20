Georgia Southern students head back to class for the fall semester

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Students at Georgia Southern University went back to classes on Monday.

Students stepping off the shuttle in the morning signaled the start of the fall semester at Georgia Southern. Many News 3 spoke to said the school year had gotten off to a good start.

Most mentioned a goal of theirs was to improve their grades from the year before.

The president of the university, Dr. Kyle Marrero, said this year he’s looking into the possibility of adding some new degree programs.

“Hospitality is going to be one we’re working through specifically. We’ll be looking at logistics, IT Tech where we can, from a research standpoint combine existing programs to support the needs of talent development and community economic development,” Marrero said.

No word yet on when those programs will launch.