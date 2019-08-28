Georgia Southern revamps its graduation plan

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University is revamping its graduation procedure, again. The university recently announced adjustments to their commencement plans, following backlash after the spring commencement.

For Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 graduation ceremonies, Georgia Southern students now have the option to walk in Statesboro or Savannah. Letting students choose which ceremony to attend comes after the Spring commencement where some students had to graduate on a campus they’d never been on.

Vice President of Enrollment Management, Scot Lingrell, said feedback from Student Government Association, Alumni, and input from more than 2,000 survey respondents showed a change needed to be made.

” It was important to listen to all constituents to find out what they think would be the best opportunity for our ceremonies…because we carry on a tradition of a great graduation ceremony and want to make sure we continue that progress,” Lingrell said.

Students News 3 spoke to say they’re glad the university is making adjustments to plans they weren’t fond of or had any input on.

” It was definitely very nerve-wracking because I was like I’m not fond of traveling an hour away just for me to graduate on a campus I’m not familiar with,” Naomi Harris said.

Student Zion Dancer said “they’re going about it the right way of resolving it. I feel like they went through the first year of doing it like a trial phase and then the next year they saw what they did wrong and they’re correcting it.”

This December undergraduate and graduate students will have their ceremonies together. Another change the university is making, is requiring tickets for all of the upcoming ceremonies.

“I’m not too fond of it honestly just for the simple fact that me personally I have a big family and I don’t want to limit who can come and who can’t come,” Harris said.

The university said after the upcoming fall and spring graduations they will review feedback and make the necessary changes, if needed.

Ceremonies for this fall will be held on Friday, December 13 in Savannah at the Savannah Convention Center and Saturday, December 14 in Statesboro at Paulson Stadium. Both events will start in the afternoon.