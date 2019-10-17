Georgia Southern professor joins group to help Dalai Lama with education project

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Georgia Southern University announced one of their professors collaborated at a human education conference hosted in the residence of the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala, India. College of Education Professor John A. Weaver, Ph.D., recently joined the Dalai Lama and 14 other leading scholars from 10 countries for the first Round Table Conference of the Human Education in the Third Millennium project.

The conference addresses the obstacles of educational equality on a world level and proposes a renewal of educational values utilizing different traditions from across the world. The Dalai Lama served as the honorary keynote speaker.

Dr. Weaver was one of two participants from the United States. Dr. Weaver was invited for his research and expertise in post-humanism. Dr. Weaver discussed with the group of scholars about the significant challenges of education.

The group identified one common concern, a tendency to view education through an economic lens.

“It’s this idea that everything that is private is good, and everything that is public is not good,” explained Weaver. “Nobel Prize-winning economist Kenneth Arrow said that under perfect conditions there is no government involvement and a perfect balance of supply and demand. However, there are two aspects where he says this does not work — health care and education. We should be listening to Arrow.”

The Dalai Lama offered his thoughts on ethics and education for the new millennium.

“If education is supposed to have produced individuals living a happy life in happy communities in a happy world, it seems to have failed,” he said to the group.

Round Table Conference of the Human Education in the Third Millennium project

Weaver will assist with organizing a Human Education in the Third Millennium World forum, which will take place in November 2020. Educators, politicians and philosophers will be invited to gather for presentations and discussion on themes including policy, humanism, democracy and pedagogy.

Dr. Weaver has been a Georgia Southern faculty member for 18 years. He teaches in the doctoral program in curriculum studies.

For more information on the Human Education in the Third Millennium, visit https://humaneducation.net.

To watch a video of the Dalai Lama speaking at the Round Table Conference, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=450&v=saHR-a7UwDM.

