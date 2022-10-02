STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia Southern Police are searching for two other suspects allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Saturday.

According to police, the armed robbery happened at about 8:15 p.m. on October 1 on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard. Police say that a witness described the suspects as three males that headed in the direction of the University Villas construction site.

Police have one suspect in custody, but the other two suspects fled on foot in the direction of the construction site. One of the subjects was wearing a white hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information, please contact the University Police Department at 912-478-5234.