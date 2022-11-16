STATESBORO, Ga (WSAV) — The recent tragedy on the University of Virginia campus has raised concerns about safety—we talked to Georgia Southern about security.

“You know that’s everything that we dedicate our time and efforts to is keeping our students safe,” said Georgia Southern Chief of Police Laura McCullough.

Georgia Southern says the well-being of its students is its top priority.

“We have several different types of safety devices, or plans, or programs that we use here on campus,” said Chief McCullough.

One of the tools they use is an app called live safe.

“The app allows students to connect to us directly, it comes straight into our dispatch office, they can either call us directly, they can send us a text, they can send a video, they can send it anonymously if they want to, if they don’t want to be recognized by other students, and it comes directly to our dispatch,” McCullough said.

The app allows students to be the eyes and ears of the campus.

McCullough went on to say, “We always believe in if you see something say something”

Along with the safety app, Chief of Police Laura McCullough says campus security is working 24/7 to provide services all over.

“We use multiple means of patrol obviously, the usual mean is patrol cars. We have officers that are in patrol cars, but we also conduct foot patrols, all around campus whether it’s in residences halls, academic buildings, administrative buildings. We also have bike patrol”

With these measures put in place to protect students, Chief McCullough says to ensure a safe environment at all times, the number one goal is to let people know what is going on at all times

“Communication is key to safety. Them allowing us to obviously communicate with them and give them information, but we also look forward to them giving us information back so we can protect them”

For more information on Georgia Southern University’s campus safety measures, click here.