Georgia Southern Police officer dies after being seriously hurt in off-duty crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Georgia Southern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this morning.

The department said officer Tristan Clemmons died last night after he was hurt in a crash last week. The Georgia State Patrol was the responding agency.

His body was escorted from Memorial hospital in Savannah to Statesboro a few hours ago.

Dozens of family, friends, and fellow law enforcement gathered on Memorial Hospital’s campus to honor the fallen officer.

The GSU Police Department tweeted out that Clemmons was off duty when he was seriously hurt in a crash last week. He died just three days later.

Now, his mother is remembering her son as a hero. “Tristan was a wonderful, caring person,” said Elizabeth Clemmons. “Always, always doing for other people, too young to go, a lot of people loved him, all over.”

Clemmons’ body was escorted by officers to the Joiner Anderson Funeral home in Statesboro.

His family and the GSU Police Department are asking for everyone’s thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.