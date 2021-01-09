BOONE, N.C. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles men’s basketball faltered on the road against Appalachian State, losing 66-63 despite being up by as many as 16 in the second half.
Georgia Southern finished the game on the wrong end of a 19-5 Appalachian State run. Donovan Gregory’s free throw with 8.6 seconds left put the Mountaineers ahead for good. The Eagles shot two for their last 10 from the field.
Redshirt sophomore Prince Toyambi recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. It was the first double-double of his career.
The Eagles will conclude their series with the Mountaineers at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Georgia Southern men’s basketball comes up short on road
BOONE, N.C. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles men’s basketball faltered on the road against Appalachian State, losing 66-63 despite being up by as many as 16 in the second half.