Georgia Southern men win in OT against South Alabama, women lose a close one

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles came away with a split decision on the first of their two-day weekend series against the South Alabama Jaguars.



Georgia Southern’s women’s team fell, 59-58, against South Alabama despite being up by six points with 2:31 remaining in the game. Daeja Holmes swished a 3-point jumper with nine seconds left to put the Eagles up 58-57, but Antoinette Lewis hit a layup for South Alabama three seconds later to put the Jags up for good.



Holmes led Georgia Southern in scoring with 18 points on 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Eagles shot just 32 percent from the field as a team.



Georgia Southern’s losing streak in women’s basketball has now hit four as it prepares to close out the weekend series against South Alabama on Saturday at 4 p.m.



The men’s team also played a close game and squandered a late lead, but they were able to prevail in overtime, 84-75.



Georgia Southern led by nine points with less than three minutes to play in the game, but gave up a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer to tie the game with 18 seconds left.



The Eagles’ hot shooting eventually won the day. Georgia Southern shot 51.7 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from beyond the arc.



Guard Gedi Juozapaitis led the team with 18 points, followed by fellow guard Kaden Archie with 17 and Zack Bryant with 15.



The men will attempt to complete the sweep tomorrow in Mobile, Alabama at 5 p.m. Georgia Southern would be on a four-game winning streak if they managed to do it.