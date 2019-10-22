Georgia Southern football player reported dead

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Jordan Wiggins, a freshman offensive lineman for the Georgia Southern football team, was reported dead Monday.

The Georgia Southern Athletic department confirmed Wiggins’ passing and told WSAV no additional information will be released at this time.

Wiggins was majoring in Electrical Engineering at Georgia Southern. A Tallahassee native, Wiggins played football at Godby High School and was named to the All-Big Bend first team.

Wiggins’ teammates and those who knew him took to social media to express their sorrow.

The Georgia Southern Athletic Department released the following statement:

“The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available.”

