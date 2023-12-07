STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’s volleyball team falls in the Great Eight of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship to South Florida in straight sets, 3-0.

“I’m just going to remember the people,” Chad Willis, Georgia Southern’s head volleyball coach, said. “It got pretty emotional. Sad to see it come to an end, but just as I take a step back, I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be with them every single day. We asked a lot of them this season, and they had great attitudes. They came every single day and did what we asked and then some, and set this program up for a bright future.”