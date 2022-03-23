SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern University has partnered with the Georgia Department of Public Health(DPH) to better fight COVID-19 in the state’s jails, prisons and other confinement facilities.

The university has established the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics to manage a $7.2 million contract in conjunction with the Georgia DPH.

The project’s two initial purposes are to improve detection and mitigation of COVID-19 to reduce the risk of transmission among confinement facility staff and residents, and to reimburse Georgia confinement facilities for costs they have incurred from approved COVID-19 mitigation activities they have already implemented.

“This pandemic has impacted the entire country in ways that few thought of before they ever heard of COVID-19,” said Jessica Schwind, Ph.D., associate professor of epidemiology in Georgia Southern’s Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health and the newly named director of the Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics.

Experts estimate that state facilities have spent millions of dollars on COVID-19 mitigation efforts such as testing, supplies, personal protective equipment(PPE), etc.

“COVID-19 disease has been particularly troublesome in confinement facilities, where physical separation is impossible, many different people are forced to be together, germs can easily be spread from person to person in the air or on numerous common surfaces,” Schwind said. “Managers of these facilities have done an admirable job – we are going to help them be even more effective.”

The Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics will assist with the review and reimbursement of confinement mitigation projects and expenditures in enrolled facilities across the state of Georgia.

“This contract and the new Institute for Health Logistics & Analytics are great examples of what we mean when we say Georgia Southern is focused on public impact research,” said Carl L. Reiber, Ph.D., Georgia Southern’s provost and vice president for academic affairs. “Dr. Schwind’s expertise is in fighting communicable diseases and she has spent the last two years guiding Georgia Southern’s response to the pandemic. I’m delighted her expertise will be used throughout the state.”

For more information about the efforts, visit the institute’s website.

