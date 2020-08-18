Georgia Southern continues taking health precautions amid first week back, concerns over safety of students

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – As students at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus head back to face-to-face instruction, the University is making clear their health precautions around campus.

Classroom sizes have been cut in half and and masks have been mandated on campus and inside buildings. The University says they’ve been planning for this week for more than four months.

“We’ve created lots of contingencies, lots of scenarios and we are now enacting that plan and part of that plan involves a continuing constant assessment with local and state health officials,” says Vice President of Communications for the University, John Lester.

The University has signs posted all over campus reminding students to wear their masks and practice social distancing.

However, some parents have taken to social media to express concerns over the lack of sanitation inside the classrooms, expressing the need for more wiped and cleaning supplies to be provided to students.

Lester says the school has placed hand sanitizer stations around campus and there are consequences for both students and staff who do not comply with the health precautions.

“If it becomes a problem, there are protocols in place both through H-R and the student code of conduct if we need to enact that option,” he adds.

The university has ordered 70-thousand cloth face coverings for students and employees. They are available for pick up in the card services office on the Armstrong and Statesboro campuses.