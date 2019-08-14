Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Tech partner to link three programs

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)- A partnership between Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Technical College is opening up new educational opportunities in Bulloch County. An agreement between the schools will allow students to transfer some college credits.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but one showing the presidents of Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Technical College signing a new agreement might be worth years of academic success.

“Georgia Southern and Ogeechee Technical College entered into three articulation agreements. In three different programs of study. Those would be logistics, computer information systems, and criminal justice,” Lori Durden, president of Ogeechee Technical College, said.

Durden said the agreement should reduce the stress of having to re-take the same classes at an added cost.

“The majority of our students are going to go right into the workforce after getting their degree, but some of them will want to continue you on and finish their degree,” Durden said.

She continued “This makes it very easy for them to do. Some will decide to go into the workforce for a couple of years and then decide I’m going to go back and further my education….they should be able to pick right back up from where they left off.”

Right now there are around 60 students between the three programs at Ogeechee Tech. If they graduate with their associates they can transfer to Georgia Southern as juniors.

Ogeechee Techs Executive Vice President for Academic Student Affairs said they hope to partner with Georgia southern again, in the future.

“We have, are in conversation to developing several more. We are very very excited about the partnership with Georgia Southern and so probably in the very near future you’ll see some more programs and signings for more opportunities for our students,” Ryan Foley said.