Georgia Southern adding new shuttle service between its campuses

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – In a few weeks, thousands of students will be returning for the fall semester at Georgia Southern University. When they do, a new bus route will help them travel between the Statesboro and Armstrong campuses.

Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus and Armstrong campus are more than 50 miles apart. But, starting August 12, the university will be easing student travel stress by offering a shuttle between the two campuses.

” We really want to connect our campuses together, to further that connection between students faculty and staff, on all campuses,” Jennifer Wise, the Director of Communications for the university said.

The shuttle will be available to use on a first come, first served basis. It’s not just for students, it’s also for faculty and staff. The shuttles seat up to 24 people and are equipped with wifi so passengers can work on the go.

“It’ll run two round trips each day. It will depart the Statesboro Campus at 8:15 in the morning and at noon, and will depart the Armstrong campus at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.,” Wise said.

Wise said the university is implementing the shuttle in response to a growing need. Campus officials want to make it easier and more convenient for students or professors who have school-related activities on both campuses to travel between the two.

The director of communications added this shuttle is also part of a green initiative for the university.

“We’re also creating a sustainable lifestyle to help keep cars off the road.”

Wise also mentioned the university is in the process of making plans to have a shuttle travel to their Hinesville campus.