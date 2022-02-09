Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Day 3 ~ Tornadoes

Severe weather preparedness week is happening this week in Georgia. Each day there is a different theme, and Wednesday’s is tornado preparedness.

Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air, extending from the thunderstorm that is in contact with the ground.

Tornadoes can vary in shape, size and intensity.

Most tornadoes are weak, lasting only a few minutes and producing winds less than 100mph.

However, there are a few that are very strong and violent. When they are on the stronger side, they can last from 20 minutes to more than an hour. They can also produce winds between 100 and 300mph.

All of Georgia is prone to tornadoes. The average number of days with reported tornadoes is six in Georgia. They can happen anytime of the year, but they mostly happen from March to May, with the peak in April.

They also can happen anytime of day or night. But they mostly happen in the mid afternoon to early evening.

Georgia has never seen an EF-5 tornado, but we have had a few EF-4 tornadoes.

If a tornado develops in your area, here is what to do.

*Seek shelter in a sturdy building.

*Go to the lowest floor, such as a basement, or a small interior room closet, bathroom or hallway and get under a sturdy piece of furniture. Remember to always put as many walls as possible between you and the outside.

* Stay away from windows.

*Mobile homes are not a safe place to be during severe weather. You should leave a mobile home and go to the lowest floor of a sturdy nearby building or storm shelter.