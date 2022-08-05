THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) — A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta.

Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district.

The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say he crossed into the opposite lane of a two-lane road and hit the truck.

They say Ciarcia then lost control of the bus and ran off the road into some trees. Officials say three students were on the bus.

Two were taken to a hospital in Thomaston. The third student and the truck driver weren’t injured.