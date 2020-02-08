Georgia mental health budget leaves some concerned, jail mental health program receives grant

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Proposed budget cuts targeting mental health may be on the way for some Georgia organizations but here in Chatham County, those working in the field say all they can do is keep moving forward.

Chatham County and state leaders broke ground on the new Behavioral Health Crisis Center last May and it’s expected to be opened this spring, but going forward with proposed budget cuts it only leaves four percent going to behavioral health.

Georgia Governor Kemp’s office has ordered a budget cut over the next two years for many Georgia agencies including behavioral health departments and it’s leaving some concern.

“Well, it will affect us somewhat. I don’t know overall what it will be. Whatever the governor or the president, they decide to do with that I can’t control that. The only thing we can do is keep moving forward,” Chatham County Sheriff, John Wilcher said.

When Sheriff Wilcher was elected in 2016 he said mental health was at the top of his list to tackle to make sure the right people were in jail and not those suffering from mental illnesses.

“They don’t need to be in jail. Jail is for people who do bad things not people who are off their medication,” Wilcher said.

To fix the problem county and state leaders came together to build a diversion center. It’s a way to take people who are less capable of handling themselves off the streets putting them back on their medications.

“If someone is on psychotropic drugs in the street and you don’t get your medication a lot of times they’ll walk in the store and open a bag of potato chips and then eat the bag of potato chips. Well, the police charge them with shoplifting and want to bring them to jail and we have to take care of them for 30 days or so before they go to court,” Wilcher said.

Wilcher adds that their non-violent offenders who need more help than a few nights in jail. Recently the sheriff’s office was awarded a $400,000 breaking the cycle grant.

“We’re moving forward with all of this to make sure that people who come in the jail that do have mental health problems that we can take care of them and try to get them stable so they can stand trial or get transferred out to another facility,” Wilcher said.

Sheriff Wilcher said there are around 350 people in jail right now that take psychotropic drugs. For now, he’ll wait to hear more about funding cuts.