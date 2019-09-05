Georgia leaders on Dorian: ‘we were very lucky’

Chatham County, Ga. (WSAV) – From power outages to damage reports, News 3 is on your side with everything you need to know as our lives get back to normal following Hurricane Dorian. The great news is leaders announced early Thursday that Chatham County is back open.

Governor Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the Coastal Counties of Georgia and that’s the news people who evacuated Chatham County have been waiting to hear.

Leaders warned returning residents they should be aware of the potential for power outages and debris scattered throughout neighborhoods. Thursday, teams were out all across Chatham County assessing the damage left behind by Dorian. The county’s effort to bring back people who evacuated began Thursday. Evacuees with medical needs will return starting Friday.

There were no injuries from this story in our area, and according to leaders, the only real damage was about 20 downed trees.

“The hardest hit areas as far as power outages go are Tybee Island, Wilmington Island, Isle of hope, and Ferguson near Skidaway Island,” says CEMA Director Doug Jones.

Savannah Hilton Head International was open and operational, but flights were limited Thursday, and will be Friday too. Be sure to call your airline to check your flights.

Also, Chatham County's Courts will be closed Friday and reopen Monday morning.










