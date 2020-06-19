Georgia DNR, Chatham Co. Marine Patrol to hold free boating safety course

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A class required for young boaters to operate watercraft in Georgia is happening this weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Chatham County Marine Patrol are offering the boating safety course on Saturday, June 20.

The program is for anyone born after January 1, 1998. Participants must be at least 12 years old.

It’s free and open to the public.

The course, held at Moose Lodge (2202 Norwood Avenue), begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 3 p.m. with a break for lunch.

Participants who want to wear a mask as a precaution against COVID-19 are encouraged to do so.

Class participants will be issued a Boater Education Card if they pass the exam given at the end of the class. They must have a copy of their Social Security card or know their Social Security number in order to receive the Boater Education Card.

The class size is limited, and registration is required. Visit here or call the Georgia DNR at 912-264-7237.