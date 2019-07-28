Georgia Dept. of Public Safety computers hit with cyberattack

ATLANTA, Ga (NBC NEWS) – Computers inside the Georgia Department of Public Safety have been hit with a malware attack, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the department said an abnormal message appeared on an employee’s computer on Friday. The agency has since shut down its network and servers.

The department has teams investigating the cyber incident.

Officers with the Georgia State Patrol, the Georgia Capitol Police, and other divisions cannot use their laptops inside their vehicles, but officials say police are still being dispatched by radio.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security agencies have also recently taken precautions after malware was discovered on their networks.