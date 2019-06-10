Georgia cutting Medicaid help to thousands; What it means for Savannah patients

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia is terminating Medicaid assistance for about 17,000 poor, elderly or disabled Georgians after state officials say they failed to respond to renewal notices.

But legal advocates say the state is to blame for the situation.

Attorney Robert Bush with the Savannah Regional Office of the nonprofit law firm Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) says renewal notices never made it to some clients.

“We investigated. We went online to the state’s databases and the state’s database revealed that the renewal notices that were supposed to be sent to these clients were not sent to these clients,” he explained.

This means thousands across the state are scrambling, facing a 10-day deadline from the date on the notice.

GLSP says they have written the state Department of Community Health in an attempt to get the move reversed: “Asking them to correct their oversight, to rescind these termination notices they have sent out and to put back in place the lawful procedure they should have followed,” Bush said.

In the meantime, GLSP says to request a hearing and the continuation of your benefits as you await it. Then contact their Public Benefits Hotline at 1-888-632-6332.

Some info via Associated Press