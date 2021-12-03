Georgia Congressman calls Fentanyl laced drugs an epidemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter issued another warning about Fentanyl laced drugs Friday after attending a congressional hearing the day before.

“I mean, here we are at this hearing and we have a border where Fentanyl is pouring across the border,” said Carter.

While Carter says the illegal and deadly drugs were making it across the southern border during the Trump Administration, he says it’s a bigger problem now.

“I’m saying it’s just gotten worse, it’s been happening for quite some time,” said Carter. “We’ve known about it and I wouldn’t say we had it under control but we had a better grasp of it during the previous Administration back when we had a better control of our border.”

Fentanyl is a synthetic substance that can act like morphine but can be far stronger. On Friday, the Statesboro police said that officers had answered three calls of three overdose deaths in the last three days and that Fentanyl was suspected in the overdoses.

Carter says Fentanyl laced drgus are designed to get people addicted quickly.

“They either overdose on the drug itself or become addicted and later overdose,” he said. “We

had 100,000 deaths in the United States from April of 2020 until April of 2021 that were related to drug overdoses. This is out of control.”

Carter said several months ago that much of the issue was people buying fake painkillers on the Internet.

“And that continues to be a concern. However, the problem right now and this is something that we learned at the hearing is that these Fentanyl drugs are actually originating from Central American and South American and coming across the border,” he said.

In October, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public safety alert saying criminal networks were flooding the U.S. with deadly fake pills.

A DEA representative attended the congressional hearing but carter says Homeland Security and the Justice Department need to come before the committee as well.

“It’s an epidemic right now in our country and certainly the committee wants to address that,” said Carter.