Georgia Attorney joins others in demanding State Department crack down on fentanyl laced drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has joined more than a dozen other attorneys general in demanding more action in keeping the influx of deadly fentanyl out of their states and the country.

The attorneys general have sent letter sent to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying there needs to be action to prevent the production and distribution of fentanyl, including the trafficking of fentanyl from Mexico and China.

“It has been proven time and again that illegal fentanyl is flowing across our border from Mexico, and this must stop,” said Carr. “We will leave no stone unturned in our fight against the opioid epidemic, and we call on our federal partners to do the same.”

Overdose deaths have increased nationwide and in the state of Georgia. From May 1, 2020, through April 30, 2021, all drug overdose deaths in Georgia increased from 1,577 to 2,057 (33.4%). During this same time period, fentanyl-involved overdose deaths increased from 482 to 994 (106.2%).

The attorneys general say fentanyl has been made in China and shipped directly to the United States. But much of that changed in 2019 because of pressure from the federal government. But the letter indicates the problem hasn’t stopped, and that China has basically been ‘outsourcing’ and sending chemicals for fentanyl manufacturing to other countries, specifically including Mexico.

The letter says ‘lives are on the line’ and calls on Blinken to take action.

The Attorney General’s office says:

For access to services and immediate crisis help, Georgians are encouraged to call the 24/7 Georgia Crisis & Access Line (GCAL) at 1-800-715-4225.