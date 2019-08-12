Georgia and South Carolina granted millions to upgrade 911 services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The federal government will upgrade 911 centers in 34 states, including Georgia and South Carolina.

The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday that more than $109 million in grants will be given out as part of the 911 Grant Program, which will help 911 call center upgrade to Next Generation 911 systems.

Georgia will receive nearly $4 million and South Carolina will receive almost $3 million.

The new funding will support improved networks and better mapping systems that will make it easier to find 911 callers’ locations. It will also help call centers manage call overload and will provide training for the new NG911 systems.

“Advances in public safety technology will allow critical information to flow seamlessly from the public, through the 911 networks and on to first responders,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said. “These 911 grant awards are a significant step toward a faster, more resilient emergency system.”