GDOL announces unemployment decline in October

ATLANTA, G.a. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Labor announced that Georgia’s unemployment rate for October decreased by 1.8 percentage points to reach 4.5 percent. Prior to the pandemic, Georgia’s unemployment rate was at an all-time low of 3.1 percent. Georgia has seen an 8.1 percentage drop in unemployment since April when the state reported a 12.6 percent unemployment rate, Georgia’s all-time high.

“The fact that we have so quickly reduced our unemployment rate to almost pre-pandemic levels demonstrates how strong our economy was prior to the crisis and how we are successfully recovering economically,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We still have a lot of work to do in order for growth to continue, which includes filling the thousands of jobs that we currently have listed on EmployGeorgia. Our reemployment teams have been working with hundreds of companies across the state to assist in getting Georgians into higher paying careers.”

Of the over 162,000 jobs currently listed on EmployGeorgia, over half of them advertise annual salaries over $40,000. Top industries include health care, transportation and warehousing, professional, scientific, and technical services, finance and insurance, and manufacturing.

The Georgia Department of Labor has paid nearly $16 billion in state and federal benefits since the beginning of the pandemic in March of this year. Last week, the GDOL issued $163 million in benefits, which include regular unemployment and federally funded assistance.

