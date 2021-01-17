GDOE to provide bonus payment to every ​public-school teacher, school staff member

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and State School Superintendent Richard Woods plan to provide a ​one-time, $1,000 bonus payment to every K-12 public-school teacher and school-level staff member in the state.

The bonus payments are intended for all school-level staff in Georgia’s K-12 public schools, including teachers, paraprofessionals, school counselors, school psychologists, school nurses, custodians, bus drivers, school nutrition staff, media specialists, clerical staff and administrative assistants, school principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches, therapists, etc.

The funds will be allocated to school districts and must be spent on the bonus payments. Superintendent Woods will officially recommend the allocation for approval at the State Board of Education’s February 18, 2021 meeting.

“Teachers have shown a lot of personal sacrifice to be honest. I’ve seen teachers who were at home quarantining with COVID yet they were teaching their classes virtually. Our teachers and school staff have done extraordinary work in the last ten months”, says State School Superintendent, Richard Woods.

The payments will be provided through two sources — approximately $60 million ​from the Governor’s Office and approximately $180 million from the ​Georgia Department of Education’s reserve portion of CARES 2 stimulus funds.

GaDOE will provide additional details to school districts as they become available.