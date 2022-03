SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) is investigating an early morning shooting involving a police officer.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Savannah Police Department(SPD) responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 400 block of West Congress St.

Police say there were no injuries sustained to officers. There is no word on a suspect or their injuries.

The GBI was called in to investigate the shooting per SPD policy.