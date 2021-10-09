GBI investigating deadly officer involved shooting in Evans County

CLAXTON Ga. (WSAV) – A high speed chase led to a deadly officer involved shooting in Evans County Friday night. According to the GBI – 29 year-old Ramone Dwight sped away from a license checkpoint at around 10:30 p.m., at highways 129 and 169 while shooting at law enforcement.

Officers chased Dwight, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour. He lost control of his vehicle off of Ponderosa Road and Firetower Road in Claxton. The GBI says Dwight got out of the vehicle and kept shooting at officers. An Evans County deputy and a Hagan police officer fired back, striking Dwight. He died on the way to the hospital.

No officers were injured. A woman who was thrown from Dwight’s vehicle, during the chase, suffered only minor injuries.

The GBI is investigating the officer involved shooting. Dwight’s body is being sent to their Pooler crime lab for autopsy.