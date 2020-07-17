GBI investigates sex crimes allegations against suspect in Ahmaud Arbery case

William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. appears virtually in court Friday in Glynn County (screenshot via First Coast News)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested to investigate sex crimes allegations made against one of the suspects accused in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder.

The GBI said Friday the investigation against William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. is active and ongoing but provided few details.

The agency did confirm that the official request for an investigation came from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryan remains in jail in Glynn County for charges connected to Arbery’s case. He pleaded not guilty Friday to all the charges he faces, including felony murder and malice murder, and was denied bond.