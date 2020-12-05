GBI investigates officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Savannah.

Savannah Police say the shooting took place around 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of Fulton Road in Savannah.

An officer fired at a suspect, fatally wounding them. The officer was uninjured during the incident.

GBI officials confirm an investigation is underway and there are no other details to report at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with WSAV News 3 for the latest updates.