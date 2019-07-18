GBI: 7 Blood gang members indicted in Emanuel County

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say seven members of a “Bloods-affiliated racketeering enterprise” have been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, drugs and gang-related activity.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the 44-count indictment was handed down Tuesday by an Emanuel County Grand Jury.

The indicted crimes include Murder, Aggravated Assault, Weapons Charges, Drug Charges, Gang Act Charges, Entering Automobile, Escape, Affray, and Tampering with Evidence.

The GBI says the accused leader of the racketeering enterprise, Tony Williams, 43, of Swainsboro, allegedly employed Blood gang members to commit various crimes. While Williams was in jail, the GBI says 36-year-old Travis Lee Brown, of Swainsboro, took over. He now faces two counts of Racketeering.

Williams, his 22-year-old son Talik Williams and Neshawn Brown, 19, have been indicted for Racketeering and Murder in connection with the 2016 homicide of Angela Katrice Gillis.

Tony and Talik Williams, along with 31-year-old Richard Curry Anderson, of Lyons, have also been charged for the 2017 homicide of Zaveion Ricks.

Lastly, Victor Jammal Hall, 27, of Swainsboro, and 22-year-old Walter Lee Figueroa, of Adrian, face charges or Racketeering and Gang Act for their role in the continuing operations of Williams’ drug enterprise.

The GBI says more than a dozen agencies, from Georgia to Texas, have been involved in the investigation. The agency says they expect additional indictments and arrests in the case.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Eastman GBI Office at (478) 374-6988.