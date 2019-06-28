Gay couple says Savannah business targeted them

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The owner of Treehouse Adventures is apologizing for an argument he says got out of hand.

The couple involved claims the owner targeted them because they were gay. And now, dozens of people are calling the owner homophobic on Facebook and Yelp.

Victoria Torres says it started when she took her five-year-old nephew to the kids’ play area, located in the Savannah Mall. Torres says she put her arm around her girlfriend’s shoulder.

Soon after, Torres says a daycare chaperone identified herself as an employee with Treehouse Adventures and told the couple to stop. Torres says the chaperone claimed that children were getting uncomfortable.

“There were plenty of couples there,” said Tuyen Nguyen, Torres’ girlfriend. “But they decided to talk to us about it. We were just sitting there reading a magazine.”

News 3 spoke to the chaperone who maintains that the couple’s behavior was inappropriate for the venue. She did not want to speak on camera.

Torres and Nguyen say they refused to stop. Eventually, they say it got loud and they left.

“It was not only embarrassing, it was hurtful,” said Torres. “You’re just being yourself…it’s never happened to me before.”

Ben Saborio, the owner of Treehouse Adventures, says he the couple’s sexuality was not the reason he wanted them to stop touching each other. He says the chaperone asked them to stop because the business has a strict no-PDA policy. The sign is posted near their front door.

“That was a really really tough situation. I really struggled. It wasn’t easy. But I welcome anybody. I don’t hate anyone,” said Saborio.

Saborio says he put the sign near the front door after a previous incident.

He says his concerns about a language barrier are why he asked a chaperone to confront the women, who are angry he did not do it himself.

“Maybe I didn’t handle it in the right way,” he said. “My wife wasn’t here. I was afraid to approach them and say something wrong that would be offensive.”

The couple hired an attorney. They are not sure if they will press charges.

“To explain to my nephew what had happened and why people do that and why you’re not accepted everywhere you go… it’s hard,” said Torres.

Saborio could not share the surveillance video with News 3 because children are in the video. Treehouse Adventures issued this public apology: