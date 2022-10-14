SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department shut down several sections of downtown due to a gas leak this afternoon that has now been mitigated.

Around 11:52 a.m., Savannah Fire tweeted that they had capped the gas leak off Broughton Lane.

The Savannah Fire Department says that Whitaker to Bull Street as well as Broughton to State Street were temporarily blocked off because of the leak.

The area had to be evacuated until the leak could be fixed.

According to Savannah Fire, gas company crews were on the scene.