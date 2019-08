GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Latricia Barner, 39, was reported missing by her family. Barner is 5’5 tall and weighs 110 pounds. Her last known address is near 2nd Street in Garden City.

If you see Latricia Barner or have any information that may help authorities locate her, you are asked to call 911 immediately.