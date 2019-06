Update: Garden City Police say Kathryn Dicciardello and Shwyann Gillespie have been located and are safe.

The Garden City Police Department needs your assistance in locating a missing mother and child.

Kathryn Dicciardello is 27 years old, 5’2 with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Her daughter, Shwyann Gillespie, is 7 years old.

Police say Dicciardello may be driving a blue 2010 Subaru Outback with Florida tag HUA A42.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.